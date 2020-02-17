Nurse recorded an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Nurse has points in consecutive games after scoring a goal in Florida on Saturday. The 25-year-old defenseman has registered 26 points, 139 shots, 138 hits, 107 blocks and a plus-3 rating through 59 contests this season. While his 41-point output from last year probably won't be matched, Nurse's all-around game makes him a solid choice in fantasy formats that reward lots of categories.