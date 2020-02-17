Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Manages helper Sunday
Nurse recorded an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Nurse has points in consecutive games after scoring a goal in Florida on Saturday. The 25-year-old defenseman has registered 26 points, 139 shots, 138 hits, 107 blocks and a plus-3 rating through 59 contests this season. While his 41-point output from last year probably won't be matched, Nurse's all-around game makes him a solid choice in fantasy formats that reward lots of categories.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.