Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Massive role with Klefbom out
Nurse scored a goal while skating a game-high 31:04 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg.
Nurse has topped the 30-minute mark in both games since Oscar Klefbom injured his hand, and he's picked up the offense of late with three goals and three assists in the past five games. Prior to this productive stretch, Nurse had just two goals and four helpers in 27 games.
