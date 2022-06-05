Nurse recorded an assist, eight hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Nurse started off well with the secondary assist on Connor McDavid's goal in the first minute. The 27-year-old Nurse was involved in another goal-scoring play, but it was for the Avalanche, as he tipped a Valeri Nichushkin pass into his own net. It hasn't been a great postseason for Nurse, who has five points, 26 shots on net, 34 hits, 31 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 14 contests. Despite his struggles, he's expected to remain in a top-pairing role for Monday's must-win Game 4.