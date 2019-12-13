Nurse produced an assist, four hits, four shots on goal, five PIM and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

From a fantasy perspective, Nurse had a productive game, but the on-ice result was a bit more mixed. His assist came on a Connor McDavid goal in the third period, partially making up for taking a fighting major in the middle frame when he dropped the mitts with Jordan Greenway. Nurse has produced a good season so far, with 16 points, 79 shots, 71 hits, 53 blocked shots and 29 PIM in 34 contests. The all-around production adds value in many different fantasy formats, although he sees minimal power-play time.