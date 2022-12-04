Nurse scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

The Canadiens pushed back after a barrage of Oilers power-play goals in the second period. Nurse shifted the momentum back in favor of the Oilers with his goal in the dying seconds of the second period, and it held up as the game-winner. The defenseman has gotten on the scoresheet in three of the last four games, and he's up to four goals, 14 points, 52 shots on net, 44 hits, 43 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 25 outings. Saturday marked just the second time all season he failed to record both a hit and a blocked shot in a game.