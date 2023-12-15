Nurse scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, blocked six shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

The goal was Nurse's first point over five games in December. He's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games just once this season, providing solid offense without much game-to-game consistency. The 28-year-old remains a solid fantasy play for his all-around production rather than just points. He's at 10 points, 66 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 53 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 27 outings.