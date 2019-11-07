Nurse hasn't recorded a point in his last six games.

The lack of offense is concerning, but Nurse has added nine hits and nine blocked shots in that six-game span. The Oilers' offense tends to be top-heavy, so points for players not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl can be hard to find. Nurse has two goals and eight points in 17 appearances overall in 2019-20.

