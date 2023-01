Nurse logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and five PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Nurse fought Corey Perry at the end of the first period. In the third, Nurse set up a Connor McDavid tally, which stood as the game-winner. With two assists over his last 10 games, Nurse's offense has gone cold again. He's at 22 points, 118 shots on net, 43 PIM, 81 hits, 87 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 47 appearances.