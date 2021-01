Nurse posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Nurse's helper came extremely late, as he had the secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's last-second game-winning tally. Offense has been a little sparse for Nurse, who has three points in seven outings. He's added 17 hits, 16 shots and a plus-7 rating so far.