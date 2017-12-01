Nurse had a big game in Thursday's loss to the Maple Leafs, posting two assists, a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes, five shots, and a hit.

Nurse has been hot recently and is eating up a lot of ice time. He's played at least 23:26 in each of the last seven games, crossing the 25-minute mark in five of those. He's also put up two goals and three assists over that span. Nurse is starting to look like an alluring fantasy option.

