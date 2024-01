Nurse recorded two assists, two shots on goal, five hits and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Nurse's second two-assist effort in the last three games after he went 11 contests without a multi-point showing. The defenseman helped out on second-period tallies by Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele. Nurse is up to 14 points, 79 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 62 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 34 outings overall in a top-pairing role.