Nurse produced an assist and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Nurse is on a four-game point streak with two goals and two helpers in that span. The 28-year-old defenseman has 39 points, 173 shots on net, 130 hits, 145 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 73 contests overall. He continues to provide solid all-around production, which makes him a strong choice in most fantasy formats, especially when he's doing well on offense.