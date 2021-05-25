Nurse had 62:07 of total ice time and six blocks in Monday's 4-3 triple overtime loss to Winnipeg in Game 4.

The 26-year-old workhorse played an hour of hockey in this contest and had a shift in the first overtime that lasted over 4:40. Nurse led all skaters in ice-time in the contest with the Oilers' season on the line just a night after playing 31:18 TOI in Game 3. Although Nurse and the Oilers finished second in the North Division, they're going home for the second straight year early after having a fantastic regular season.