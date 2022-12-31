Nurse scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-4, logged two PIM and added two hits in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Nurse's tally 3:55 into the game stood as the game-winner, and it chased Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer from the contest. In the second period, Nurse set up Klim Kostin's second tally of the night. It's been an up-and-down December for Nurse, who now has three goals and four assists through 14 outings this month. The do-it-all blueliner has six tallies, 14 helpers, 91 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 57 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 37 appearances this season.