Nurse scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots, added two hits and took two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

This was a textbook example of what Nurse can do at his best, as he chipped in a little bit of everything. The 27-year-old blueliner has recorded no fewer than 33 points in any of the last four years, while reached 100 in hits, blocked shots and shots on net in each in that span. He'll play a large role for the Oilers this year, though he's unlikely to step up much on offense without more power-play time.