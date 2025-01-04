Nurse scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Nurse's goal gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead in the second period, but they couldn't maintain it. He also helped out on Leon Draisaitl's goal late in the third, which was the game-winner. The two-point effort ended a seven-game slump for Nurse, who last got on the scoresheet with back-to-back two-assist efforts Dec. 12 and 14. The 29-year-old defenseman now has four goals, 13 helpers, 92 shots on net, 59 hits, 59 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 35 appearances this season.