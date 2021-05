Nurse scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Nurse set up an Evan Bouchard tally in the second period and then scored one of his own in the third. The two-point effort gave Nurse 33 points in 51 contests -- he needed 71 contests to reach that mark last year. The Ontario native has added a career-best plus-30 rating, 141 shots on goal, 112 hits, 94 blocked shots and 48 PIM this year.