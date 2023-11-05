Nurse scored a power-play goal on four shots, levied two hits and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Nurse was on the ice with the second power-play unit, which was able to get the Oilers on the board midway through the first period. The 28-year-old blueliner had gone three games without a point prior to Saturday. Nurse is up to two tallies, one helper, 25 shots on net, 22 hits, 20 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-6 rating through 10 contests. Given the Oilers' reliance on their top power-play unit, Nurse's presence on the second unit typically doesn't move the needle much.