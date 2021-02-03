Nurse scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Nurse opened the scoring at 9:42 of the first period, and the Oilers never trailed in the contest. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, nine points, a plus-6 rating and 29 shots on net through 12 appearances. He's also produced 28 hits, 12 blocked shots and 12 PIM. While Tyson Barrie continues to see most of the power-play time in Edmonton, Nurse has provided solid returns in virtually every other category.