Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Optimistic about joining training camp
Nurse expects to be with the Oilers for training camp, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Nurse is on track to man the Oilers' top defensive pairing after notching career highs in goals (six), assists (20) and shots (194) last season. The restricted free agent remains unsigned, however, but he seems confident that contract talks will pick up before camp starts. The 23-year-old is seeking a deal that reflects his usage, as he didn't miss a game in 2017-18 and averaged 22:15 per outing.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...