Nurse expects to be with the Oilers for training camp, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nurse is on track to man the Oilers' top defensive pairing after notching career highs in goals (six), assists (20) and shots (194) last season. The restricted free agent remains unsigned, however, but he seems confident that contract talks will pick up before camp starts. The 23-year-old is seeking a deal that reflects his usage, as he didn't miss a game in 2017-18 and averaged 22:15 per outing.