Nurse had 62:07 of total ice time and six blocks in Monday's 4-3 triple-overtime loss to Winnipeg in Game 4.

The 26-year-old workhorse played an hour-plus of hockey in this contest and had a shift in the first overtime that lasted over 4:40. Nurse led all skaters in ice time in the contest with the Oilers' season on the line just a night after playing 31:18 in Game 3. Although Nurse and the Oilers finished second in the North Division, they've failed to advance to the second round for the fourth consecutive year.