Nurse scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Nurse picked a good time to end a seven-game slump on offense, doing so in a series-clinching win. During the playoffs, the defenseman has racked up 16 shots on net, 17 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over six appearances. Despite Nurse's lack of offense, he remains in a top-four role, and he'll likely stay there throughout the postseason.