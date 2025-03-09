Nurse logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

The first game featuring Nurse and Jake Walman as a defensive pairing went quite well, as they were on the ice for the majority of the Oilers' goals. Nurse supplied his helper on the first of two Zach Hyman tallies in the first period. This ended a 10-game point drought for Nurse, who is now at 23 points, 144 shots on net, 123 hits, 102 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 58 appearances. Both Nurse and Walman have multi-category appeal, so they could share responsibilities rather than having one focus on defense while the other does more on offense.