Nurse played through a torn hip flexor this postseason, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Nurse missed the final four games of the regular season with a lower-body issue and it turns out the injury was fairly severe. He dressed in 15 of Edmonton's 16 playoff games, including Game 4 on Monday where he tallied an assist. It's currently unclear if the 27-year-old will need surgery to repair the injury but more information on his recovery timeline should be available in the coming days.