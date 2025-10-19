Nurse recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Nurse has picked up two assists over five games to begin the season. The 30-year-old defenseman is holding a spot on the second power-play unit, though that's not a particularly generous spot on the Oilers. Nurse has added 10 hits, 15 blocked shots, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while seeing top-four minutes. His non-scoring production is high-end, which makes Nurse a viable fantasy blueliner in a number of formats.