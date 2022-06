Nurse recorded an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Nurse helped out on a Ryan McLeod tally in the second period. With a goal and an assist in his last two games, Nurse has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the first time since the the first two games in the opening round. The 27-year-old has four points, 22 shots on net, 23 hits, 29 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 12 playoff outings.