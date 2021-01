Nurse recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nurse had the secondary assist on Josh Archibald's empty-net goal late in the third period. The helper was Nurse's second point in five games this season. He's added 12 shots on goal, 15 hits, four blocked shots and six PIM, providing solid value across most categories. The 25-year-old is seeing top-pairing minutes and he can help in standard fantasy formats for his well-rounded production.