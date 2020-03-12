Play

Nurse recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Nurse was all-around solid in Wednesday's contest. The 25-year-old blueliner has collected seven assists through six games in March. He's at 33 points, 172 hits, 170 shots and 141 blocks through 71 outings overall.

