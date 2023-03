Nurse scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Nurse put the Oilers ahead for the first time at 18:11 of the first period with a shortie. The defenseman has earned three shorthanded points for the second year in a row. He's also up to nine goals, 40 points, 177 shots on net, 131 hits, 147 blocked shots, 62 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 74 contests overall. Nurse has two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak.