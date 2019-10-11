Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Point streak at four games
Nurse picked up an assist and a team-high five hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.
Nurse has now recorded a single point in each of the Oilers' four games this season. He also has 14 hits and eight blocked shots. The blueliner remains capable of producing in both scoring and physical categories for his fantasy owners.
