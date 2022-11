Nurse scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Nurse got a goal back for the Oilers in the third period, but Jamie Benn replied on the power play just 20 seconds later. The goal was Nurse's third of the season, and he's added two assists in the last three games. The 27-year-old defenseman has eight points, 23 shots on net, 27 hits, 22 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating while continuing to thrive with top-pairing minutes.