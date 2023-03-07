Nurse logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Nurse has collected eight helpers over his last 13 outings in addition to his usual solid all-around contributions in non-scoring categories. The 28-year-old defenseman may get more favorable usage with Mattias Ekholm around to shoulder some of the defensive burden. Nurse has six goals, 33 points, 158 shots on net, 112 hits, 129 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 65 appearances.