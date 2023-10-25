Nurse recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Wild.

Nurse has a goal and an assist over his last two games, accounting for all of his offense through six outings. The defenseman played a season-low 21:46 of ice time Tuesday, but the Oilers dressed seven defensemen with Connor McDavid (upper body) unavailable. Nurse's offense isn't quite at the usual level yet, but he's added 11 hits, nine blocked shots, four PIM, 15 shots on net and a minus-1 rating, providing his usual solid non-scoring numbers.