Nurse notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Nurse helped out on Connor McDavid's empty-net goal with 2:13 left in the game. The 28-year-old Nurse has a goal and two helpers over his last four contests. For the season, the veteran defenseman is up to 35 points, 165 shots on net, 137 blocked shots, 118 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 68 outings. He has a reasonable chance to match or exceed his career high of 41 points from the 2018-19 campaign.