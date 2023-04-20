Nurse logged an assist, six blocked shots, three hits, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Nurse ended a five-game point drought with the secondary helper on Derek Ryan's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Nurse was a big contributor across categories in the regular season, recording 43 points, 203 shots on net, 164 blocked shots, 146 hits, 64 PIM and a plus-26 rating. He'll continue to see big minutes on the Oilers' top defensive pairing, a role that should allow him plenty of chances to generate offense.