Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Posts two helpers
Nurse put up two assists, five hits and two shots on goal in a 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Nurse's helpers came on Zack Kassian's first-period tally and a Connor McDavid goal in the third. After a 10-game drought, Nurse has three assists in his last two games. The blueliner is up to 11 points, 53 hits, 41 blocked shots and 42 shots on goal through 23 games.
