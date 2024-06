Nurse scored a goal on six shots, blocked five shots, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

There's been little to like from Nurse's game this postseason, but he was at his best, aside from the penalties, in Saturday's big win. The defenseman has just five points through 22 playoff contests, and he's still at a minus-11 rating. He's remained a physical force on the blue line with 46 hits and 55 blocks.