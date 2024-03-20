Nurse logged a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Nurse has picked up four points over his last six outings. His helper Tuesday came at a good time, as he had the secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's goal in overtime. Nurse is up to 24 points, 143 shots on net, 135 hits, 150 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 66 appearances. Just five of his points have come on the power play, though he remains in the mix for time on the second unit.