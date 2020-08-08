Nurse notched an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 4.

Nurse picked up two assists in the series, but his pair of penalties in Game 4 limited the Oilers' ability to gain momentum in a must-win situation. The 25-year-old blueliner had six PIM in the series, as well as nine blocked shots, nine shots on goal, and eight hits. Nurse put up 33 points, 172 hits, 170 shots and 141 blocks in 71 regular-season contests and figures to be a key piece of the Oilers' defense in 2020-21.