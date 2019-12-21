Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Provides assist Friday
Nurse collected an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Nurse's point shot was tipped in by Zack Kassian. The helper gave Nurse 18 points through 38 appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner has added 91 shots, 76 hits and 60 blocks in 2019-20.
