Nurse logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nurse has four helpers over the last five games -- he's only been held off the scoresheet in Monday's shutout loss to the Devils in that span. The defenseman is up to six assists, 38 shots on net, 24 hits, 28 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 14 outings overall. If he can continue to provide fairly steady offense, Nurse should be rostered in most fantasy formats due to his category coverage.