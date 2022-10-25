Nurse recorded an assist, five hits, four PIM, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Nurse helped out on a Leon Draisaitl tally that gave the Oilers a two-goal lead late in the second period. The 27-year-old Nurse is off to a solid start with four points in six games. The physical defenseman has added 17 hits, 14 blocked shots, 11 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating. The offense is a little better than usual, but he should continue to provide plenty of non-scoring production regardless of if he can keep up his scoring pace.