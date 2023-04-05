Nurse scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Nurse helped secure the win for the Oilers with his fourth goal in the last five games. The 28-year-old blueliner has benefited from the Oilers' league-leading offense in a career year with 12 goals and 43 points through 78 outings. He's added 192 shots on net, 155 blocked shots, 137 hits, 64 PIM and a plus-21 rating.