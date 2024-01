Nurse recorded an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Nurse has five helpers over the last six games. His latest gave him 10 assists this season, as he chipped in on Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally Tuesday. Nurse has 15 points, 85 shots on net, 64 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 37 outings in a top-four role.