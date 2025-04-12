Nurse logged an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Nurse reached the 300-point mark in his 719th career game. The 30-year-old defenseman has been steady lately with nine assists over his last 11 outings, though he's logged multiple helpers four times in that span. For the season, he's at 33 points, 182 shots, 155 hits, 133 blocks, 57 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 74 contests in a top-four role.