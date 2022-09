Nurse (hip) is practicing Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Nurse played through a torn hip flexor during last season's playoffs, but it looks like he's made a full recovery in time for training camp. The 27-year-old blueliner notched nine goals, 35 points, 203 shots, 196 hits and 132 blocks through 71 regular-season contests last year.