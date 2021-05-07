Nurse posted an assist, five shots on goal, four hits and nine PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Nurse and Canucks forward Zack MacEwen had a few run-ins during the contest that led to the former taking two minor penalties. They then dropped the gloves early in the third period. Nurse added an assist on a Leon Draisaitl tally after he was freed from the sin bin. The 26-year-old Nurse has surpassed his point total from last year with 16 goals and 18 helpers in 52 outings this season. He's been solid in non-scoring production too -- he has 146 shots on net, 116 hits, 94 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a plus-29 rating.