Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Records assist in road win
Nurse tallied an assist Sunday in a 2-1 overtime win versus the Blackhawks.
Nurse has registered two assists in as many games, showing signs of improvement in his offensive game along the way. The 23-year-old blueliner played 20:52 on Sunday, a game after logging a season-low 17:23 of ice time. He remains a risky fantasy option but could someday develop into a consensus nightly play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.