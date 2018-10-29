Nurse tallied an assist Sunday in a 2-1 overtime win versus the Blackhawks.

Nurse has registered two assists in as many games, showing signs of improvement in his offensive game along the way. The 23-year-old blueliner played 20:52 on Sunday, a game after logging a season-low 17:23 of ice time. He remains a risky fantasy option but could someday develop into a consensus nightly play.