Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Records pair of assists
Nurse produced two assists, four hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Nurse had a hand in first-period tallies by Sam Gagner and Connor McDavid. The seventh-overall pick from 2013 is up to 24 points (four scores, 20 helpers), 127 shots on net, 124 hits and 96 blocks in 54 games. His all-around strong production -- excluding just three assists with a man advantage -- warrants fantasy attention as a solid depth option on defense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.