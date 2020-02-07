Nurse produced two assists, four hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Nurse had a hand in first-period tallies by Sam Gagner and Connor McDavid. The seventh-overall pick from 2013 is up to 24 points (four scores, 20 helpers), 127 shots on net, 124 hits and 96 blocks in 54 games. His all-around strong production -- excluding just three assists with a man advantage -- warrants fantasy attention as a solid depth option on defense.