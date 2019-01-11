Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Records two points
Nurse posted a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Panthers on Thursday.
The plus-minus is still an issue for Nurse, as he sits at minus-8 this season, but he has six goals and 22 points in 43 games. The six goals matches what he produced last season, and he's only four points shy of his career-high 26 points. Nurse will also be riding a three-game point streak heading into the Oilers next contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...