Nurse posted a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Panthers on Thursday.

The plus-minus is still an issue for Nurse, as he sits at minus-8 this season, but he has six goals and 22 points in 43 games. The six goals matches what he produced last season, and he's only four points shy of his career-high 26 points. Nurse will also be riding a three-game point streak heading into the Oilers next contest.